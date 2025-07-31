The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Thursday announced the continuation of the suspension of trading for the shares of Toxotis Investments Public Ltd, A. Tsokkos Hotels Public Ltd, and Dome Investments Public Company Ltd.

This decision follows a directive from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), acting under the authority granted by article 70(2)(m) of the Investment Services and Activities and Regulated Markets Law of 2017 as currently in force.

According to the announcement, CySEC requested the CSE council to suspend the trading of these companies’ shares starting from August 1, 2025, until they comply with their obligations or until September 30, 2025, whichever comes first.

If the companies fail to meet their obligations by the end of the suspension period, the suspension will remain in place.

The commission’s decision is based on the companies’ failure to publish critical financial information.

Toxotis Investments Public Ltd has not published its annual financial report for the year ending December 31, 2023, its half-yearly financial report for the period ending June 30, 2024, nor its annual financial report for the year ending December 31, 2024.

Meanwhile, A. Tsokkos Hotels Public Ltd and Dome Investments Public Company Ltd have failed to publish their annual financial reports for the year ending December 31, 2024.

As a result, investors have not been provided with the necessary information regarding the financial position of these companies.

This lack of compliance has led the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission to take this enforcement action to protect investors and ensure transparency in the market.