Household financial assets reach €61.9 billion in March 2025
The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) on Thursday published its latest quarterly financial accounts for the quarter ending March 2025, showing continued growth in financial assets, a reduction in household and corporate debt ratios, and a strong shift towards equities in investment portfolios.
The report provides a detailed overview of financial assets and liabilities across various sectors of the economy.
According to the CBC, insurance companies posted financial assets totalling €5.7 billion. These assets are distributed with 7 per cent held in cash and deposits, 2 per cent in loans, 29 per cent in debt securities, 46 per cent in equities, and 16 per cent in other financial instruments.
Investment organisations hold €7.0 billion in financial assets. Of these, 5 per cent are in cash and deposits, 14 per cent in loans and debt securities, 79 per cent in equities, and 2 per cent in other financial instruments.
Moreover, pension funds’ financial investments reached €4.6 billion. These consist mainly of 15 per cent in cash and deposits, 14 per cent in loans, 5 per cent in debt securities, 55 per cent in equities, and 11 per cent in other financial instruments.
The latest update also showed that households’ financial assets amounted to €61.9 billion at the end of March 2025. Of this, 54 per cent relates to cash, deposits, and loans, 3 per cent to debt securities, 25 per cent to equities, and 18 per cent to other financial instruments.
Household debt stood at €19.8 billion at the end of March 2025. The relevant debt ratio reached 58 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
This figure showed a slight decrease compared to the previous quarter, partly due to GDP growth.
Crucially, when compared to December 2016, household debt ratios have decreased significantly by around 60 per cent.
Non-financial corporations’ financial assets totalled €70.6 billion. Of these, 20 per cent were in cash and deposits, 7 per cent in loans, 0.6 per cent in debt securities, 37 per cent in equities, and 35 per cent in other financial instruments.
Debt for this sector was €40.7 billion at the end of March 2025. Its debt ratio stood at 120 per cent of GDP, showing a slight decrease compared to the previous quarter, again due to the increase in GDP.
Since December 2016, the debt ratio for non-financial corporations has declined substantially by approximately 86 per cent.
The full quarterly financial accounts report can be accessed on the CBC’s official website.
Click here to change your cookie preferences