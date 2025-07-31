Youth unemployment steady in EU as Cyprus jobless rate declines

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Cyprus stood at 3.8 per cent in June of this year, stable compared to May, and down from 4.9 per cent in June 2024 according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Eurostat estimates that approximately 19,000 people were unemployed in Cyprus in June 2025, showing a significant drop from the 25,000 recorded in June 2024.

The euro area unemployment rate was 6.2 per cent in June 2025, stable compared with May 2025 and down from 6.4 per cent in June 2024.

In the European Union as a whole, the unemployment rate was 5.9 per cent in June 2025, also stable compared with May 2025 and down from 6.0 per cent in June 2024.

Eurostat estimates that 12.96 million people in the EU, of whom 10.70 million were in the euro area, were unemployed in June 2025.

Compared with May 2025, unemployment decreased by 23,000 in the EU and by 62,000 in the euro area.

In addition, when compared with June 2024, unemployment decreased by 125,000 in the EU and by 293,000 in the euro area.

In June 2025, 2.85 million young people under 25 were unemployed in the EU, of whom 2.24 million were in the euro area.

What is more, the youth unemployment rate in the EU was 14.7 per cent in June 2025, stable compared with May 2025, while the youth unemployment rate in the euro area was 14.1 per cent, down from 14.3 per cent in the previous month.

Compared with May 2025, youth unemployment decreased by 4,000 in the EU and by 34,000 in the euro area.

Compared with June 2024, youth unemployment decreased by 25,000 in the EU and by 85,000 in the euro area.

In June 2025, the unemployment rate for women was 6.0 per cent in the EU, down from 6.1 per cent in the previous month.

For the same period, the unemployment rate for men was 5.7 per cent, stable compared to May 2025.

In the euro area, the unemployment rate for women was 6.4 per cent, down from 6.5 per cent in the previous month, while the unemployment rate for men was 6.0 per cent, stable compared to May 2025.