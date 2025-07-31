Seasonally adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) in the euro area increased by 0.1 per cent during the second quarter of 2025, compared with the previous quarter, according to a preliminary flash estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

In addition, Eurostat reported that the European Union as a whole recorded a 0.2 per cent rise over the same period.

Eurostat stated that in the first quarter of 2025, GDP had grown by 0.6 per cent in the euro area and by 0.5 per cent in the EU.

The agency clarified that these preliminary GDP flash estimates are based on data sources that are incomplete and subject to further revisions.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 1.4 per cent in the euro area and by 1.5 per cent in the EU in the second quarter of 2025.

Eurostat noted that these figures followed year-on-year increases of 1.5 per cent in the euro area and 1.6 per cent in the EU during the first quarter of 2025.

Among the Member States for which data are available for the second quarter of 2025, Spain recorded the highest quarter-on-quarter growth at 0.7 per cent.

Portugal followed with an increase of 0.6 per cent, while Estonia registered 0.5 per cent growth compared with the previous quarter.

Declines were recorded in Ireland, where GDP dropped by 1.0 per cent, and in Germany and Italy, both of which saw decreases of 0.1 per cent.

Eurostat added that the year-on-year growth rate was positive for all countries for which data are available.