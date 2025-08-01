Summer puddings

Yogurt dessert with roast apricots, rosewater syrup and vanilla

8 apricots, cut into wedges

400g Pear, Apple, Banana flavour yoghurt

Zest and juice of 1/2 lemon

150ml white wine Moschofilero

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon rosewater

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 tablespoons chopped pistachios

Small mint leaves for serving

Brush the apricots with a little vegetable oil. Grill directly on the grill or grill pan until golden brown. Turn them over and repeat on the other side.

In a saucepan, add the white wine, lemon zest and juice, honey and 2 tablespoons sugar. Heat over medium heat, stirring until the sugar melts.

Once the mixture comes to a boil, lower the heat and add the apricot wedges. Let simmer for 5 minutes, until slightly tender.

Remove the apricots with a slotted spoon and place them in a bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate.

Continue to simmer the remaining syrup until reduced to about 1/3 of the original volume (about 10 minutes). Remove from heat and allow to cool completely.

Once the syrup reaches room temperature, add the rosewater and vanilla. Stir and store the syrup in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours.

Divide the yoghurt into individual bowls or plates. Place the apricots on top and drizzle with the frozen flavoured syrup. Garnish with the chopped peanuts and fresh mint leaves. Serve immediately.

Ice cream with coconut milk, banana and mango

100 g canned coconut milk

50 g brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon (2 g) xanthan gum

300 g frozen exotic fruits

Coconut flakes, lightly roasted

Edible flowers (optional)

Add the coconut flakes to a warm non-stick pan. Lightly roast them and place in a bowl.

Add all the remaining ingredients to a blender (food processor) and grind well. If necessary, add extra coconut milk until you have a smooth ice cream.

Place the ice cream in frosted glasses and garnish with the coconut flakes and edible flowers (optional).

Phirni with mango

For the cream

100 g basmati rice

1 pinch of salt

4 cardamom seeds

1 g Saffron Fiber

300 g water

50 g condensed milk

350ml goat or cow milk

24 g (2 tbsp) cornstarch (corn flour)

20 g (3 tbsp) Rosewater

20 g (3 tbsp) water

100 g Mango puree

To serve

2 tablespoons unsalted almonds, coarsely chopped

4 tablespoons fresh mango, small cubes

1 piece silver leaf

Dried rose petals

Coarsely grind rice in a food processor. Soak the basmati for 1 hour in cold water. Then drain it.

In a medium saucepan, boil water with salt, cardamom seeds and saffron fibres. Once it boils, add the ground rice and stir.

Half cover the pot and simmer for 12 minutes, stirring halfway through the time so that the rice does not stick.

When the rice is soft, add the milk and condensed milk and turn up the heat to boil again.

At the same time, dissolve the cornstarch in the rosewater and water.

Once the milk mixture is boiling, pour in the dissolved starch and stir constantly over low heat until it thickens slightly.

Remove from heat and incorporate the mango puree, stirring well.

Divide the cream into 4 large or 8 smaller bowls.

Let them cool to room temperature and then place them in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours.

Before serving, garnish with the almonds, mango cubes, silver and rose petals.

Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010. https://www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy/