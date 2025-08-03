Police are searching for a 34-year-old in Larnaca, who is believed to have created a series of fake credit cards and insurance documents.

“Yesterday afternoon, after receiving information, Larnaca CID found computers, 3D scanner, card readers and other items needed to produce plastic cards and fake insurance documents in the apartment of a European citizen in Larnaca,” Larnaca CID chief Georgios Charalambous said.

All of the equipment was confiscated and will be sent for further examination.

The 34-year-old, known to police for similar offences in the past, is being sought after the issuing of an arrest warrant against him.