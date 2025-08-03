An injured person was found in the road in Latsia on Sunday morning and police are trying to work out who he is and what happened.

Police called to the scene found a man who could not explain who he was.

He was taken by ambulance to Nicosia general hospital, where he was kept in for treatment. According to doctors, he has a serious wound on his leg, an injury to the head and surface wounds all over his body.

His condition is considered as serious but out of danger.

According to police, investigations carried out at the scene found different items that point to there having been a fight.