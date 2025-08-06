A 28-year-old man was arrested in Famagusta after illegal drugs were found at his home and is expected in court on Wednesday as police seek a remand order.

The operation was carried out by the drug law enforcement unit (Ykan), based on specific intelligence. Officers from the crime prevention unit also took part in the search, which was authorised by a court warrant.

Inside the house, officers found about 100 grams of cannabis in a large plastic bag. They also discovered eight smaller bags, each containing around four grams of cannabis, and one bag with roughly half a gram of cocaine.

Police also seized a plastic bag containing crushed MDMA tablets, a precision scale with cannabis traces, and two handmade cigarettes filled with cannabis.

The 28-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday night on the spot for a drug-related offence and was taken into custody to assist police investigations. Ykan’s Famagusta district unit is leading the investigation. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the drugs were intended for personal use or distribution.

While the quantity of cannabis was significant, experts note that the presence of cocaine and MDMA raises further concerns about the variety of drugs in circulation.

The inclusion of a precision scale suggests possible weighing and packaging activity, which may point to dealing. Police say investigations are ongoing and further arrests have not been ruled out.