Over 15,000 teachers have been employed and are ready to return to public schools with the start of the new academic year in September, the education ministry said on Friday.

According to its data, a total of 611 primary schools will operate around the island for the 2025/6 school year, employing 7,557 teachers for 65,924 pupils, of which 8,983 will be in first grade.

In secondary education, 108 schools will operate with 7,117 teachers and 42,111 students.

There will also be 11 technical schools in operation, with 803 teachers for 5,087 students.

Teachers at all levels of education return to work on September 1, while senior school students will return on September 5 and primary students on September 8.