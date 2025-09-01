Turkish Cypriot political parties and groups have issued statements on September 1, World Peace Day, calling for peace in Cyprus and around the world. Many highlighted the ongoing conflict in Gaza, saying that peace is not just the absence of war but also justice, equality, and safety for everyone.

The Republican Turkish Party (CTP) said peace is “the only way to safely build our future.” The party added that the Turkish Cypriot community has learned the value of peace through its history. CTP leader Tufan Erhurman said it is impossible to celebrate World Peace Day while thousands of children are being killed in Gaza. He described peace as a “civilisational task” that everyone must work towards.

The CTP’s women’s group launched a “Peace Now” campaign. It condemned the violence in Gaza and said:

“Remaining spectators in wars is like becoming complicit in brutality. We will not be accomplices to this crime.”

CTP MP Dogus Derya said peace is more important than ever and is needed to protect children, women, and the environment, and to reunite Cyprus.

Other CTP MPs also spoke about Cyprus. Asim Akansoy said the island has not had real peace since 1974, calling the “Green Line” only a temporary ceasefire. Fikri Toros added that democracy and justice can grow only when there is real peace, built on empathy, respect, and fairness.

The Communal Democracy Party (TDP) said peace is more than stopping weapons. MP Zeki Celer said social justice, equality, and democracy are needed. The party said intercommunal peace is possible only with trust and equality, and it will oppose actions that threaten these values.

Separately, the “Road to Independence” group and other organisations called for a protest in occupied Nicosia. They said it aims to join a bicommunal peace event in the UN Buffer Zone and called for resistance to “Zionist and imperialist attacks,” support for a federal solution in Cyprus, and stronger ties between communities.

The New Cyprus Party (YKP) said Cyprus is affected by regional conflicts due to British bases, Turkish drones, and other foreign military activity. It described the island as being in a “frozen war” and said that the occupied areas face “assimilation policies” and “economic damage.” The party expressed support for Palestinians, opposed wars in Gaza and Ukraine, and called for the end of all occupations and full demilitarisation of Cyprus.