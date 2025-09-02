A 79-year-old man was remanded by Limassol district court on Tuesday after a 57-year-old man reported he had been beaten up by an unknown person while he was in his home, which he reportedly rents off the older man.

According to police, the younger man reported his house was broken into on Monday by an unknown man who then attacked him with his hands, and then proceeded to attack him with a sharp object, with which he wounded his eye.

The 57-year-old was taken to Limassol general hospital where he was diagnosed with fractured bones in his nose in addition to other injuries, as a result of which he was kept in hospital.

His partner told police that they heard noises and banging on the front door. When the 57-year-old opened it an unknown person attacked him, reportedly saying ‘I will kill you and then I will leave’.

The couple also noticed that chains and a lock had been fixed to their gate.

At this point, she called the police.

The attacker fled the scene on the back of a large motorcycle which another person was waiting on outside.

She told the police they had been renting from the 79-year-old for the last two years but he had asked them in July to move out so his daughter could move in but had agreed to give them four to five months to find somewhere else to live.

According to what was heard in court, at the beginning of August, the suspect cut off the water and electricity supply.

In addition, last Friday, while the 57-year-old was alone in the house, two strangers went there, grabbed him by the neck and one, who said he was the suspect’s nephew, threatened that if they didn’t leave by the end of the month, they would be killed.

This incident too was reported to the police.

After his arrest, the 79-year-old denied any involvement in the case. His lawyer did not object to the remand order.

Charges of conspiracy to commit a felony, injury, causing grievous bodily harm, stabbing, threatening and illegal entry are being investigated against him.