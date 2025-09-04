The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) announced the dissolution and liquidation of Wanterfell Investment AIFLNP V.C.I.C. Ltd following the total redemption of its units.

The fund, which operated as an Alternative Investment Fund with Limited Number of Persons (AIFLNP), carried License Number LPAIF123/2014.

CySEC explained that the dissolution was carried out under article 132(1)(d) of the Alternative Investment Funds Law of 2018.

The decision was communicated to the regulator by the fund’s external manager, T.C.R. International Ltd, in line with article 63(8) of the law.

What is more, CySEC said that the AIFLNP was placed into voluntary liquidation.

In a separate announcement, CySEC said that its board had determined that the influence exercised by Pavel Prozorov as the ultimate beneficial owner of Octa Markets Cyprus Ltd was prejudicial to the sound and prudent management of the company.

The decision was taken at a meeting of CySEC on August 25, 2025, and was made under article 11(3) of the Investment Services and Activities and Regulated Markets Law, also known as Law 87(I)/2017.

CySEC decided to suspend the exercise of the voting rights attached to the shares of Octa Markets Cyprus Ltd held by Prozorov, which constitute 95 per cent of the company’s share capital.

It also decided to prohibit Prozorov from exercising management duties on the board of directors of the firm.

Finally, CySEC stated that the measures took immediate effect.