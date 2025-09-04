The European Commission’s proposal to at least double support to Cyprus for protecting its external borders was a key topic discussed here on Thursday between Finance Minister Makis Keravnos and Piotr Serafin, European Commissioner for Budget, Anti-Fraud and Public Administration.

The discussion also focused on the 2028–2034 Multi-Annual Financial Framework as well as on Cyprus’ preparations for assuming the presidency of the Council of the European Union in January 2026.

Speaking after the meeting, Keravnos highlighted the importance of Serafin’s visit as negotiations begin on the new seven-year EU budget. He noted the ambitious nature of the Commission’s proposal presented in July, which almost doubles the budget compared to previous periods and prioritises defence, security, research and innovation, digital transformation, and support for Ukraine and third countries.

In his own remarks, Serafin said: “I’ve decided to come here to Cyprus, the reason is very simple and it’s obvious. Nicosia is going to be at the very centre of European policy making at the beginning of 2026.”

The EU commissioner stressed the need for European sovereignty as a guiding principle for the new budget.

“We need to be more competitive, we need to be able to defend ourselves, also militarily, and we need to be able to protect our external borders and in that context, we also discussed with the minister the proposal of the Commission to at least double the support for Cyprus for the protection of the internal border.”

Asked about earlier statements by President Nikos Christodoulides, regarding an investigation by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (Eppo) into the Great Sea Interconnector project, Serafin emphasized the prosecutor’s independence.

“I’m not the European public prosecutor and I also have to tell you that when it comes to the institutional role of the Eppo, it is fully independent and the Commission is not even allowed to comment on the investigations that are carried out by EPPO.”

Asked about any concerns regarding the GSI project, Serafin said: “When it comes to our approach, I’m not aware about any concerns.”