Under the slogan “Stop the famine – stop the genocide”, the Cyprus Peace Council is calling on the public to join a protest next Saturday in Nicosia “against the man-made humanitarian crisis” in Gaza.

“We daily witness an on-going and ever-deteriorating catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip. Thousands of children, women and men die daily due to the man-made famine and humanitarian crisis caused by Israel’s policy of genocide against the Palestinians,” it says.

The council adds that “an unprecedented ongoing barbarity is unfolding right next to us and we have no right to look away”.

The protest will take place on September 13 in Nicosia. Participants will gather in Eleftheria Square at 4.30pm.

“We invite all parties, organisations and organised groups to support and participate in the protest march, so that the demand for a stop to the genocide is as strong as possible. The systematic extermination of an entire people is an unprecedented crime against humanity that cannot go unpunished,” the council says.

It adds that “Cyprus, a victim of invasion and occupation itself, stands by every people who struggles for freedom and supports Palestine.”

Buses will be available in all cities to carry protesters to Nicosia.