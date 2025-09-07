The government recognises its moral obligation to stand by the relatives of those killed in the Helios air crash, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday.

He said that no matter how many decisions have been taken, the current government is the only one that has started the execution of (a decision) for those affected both by the Helios tragedy and the haircut of 2013.

“This process has already begun and there will be special management for the victims of this tragedy,” he said.

“I limit myself to the assurance that the state recognises the moral obligation to stand by the relatives of the victims of the fatal air tragedy.”

He was speaking at a church service in the presence of relatives and friends of the victims.

Christodoulides said that for those close to the 121 victims of the flight, even though 20 years have passed, “the pain remains intense, the wound unhealed and the ‘whys’ continue to torment”.

Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας – Τρισάγιο εις μνήμη των θυμάτων της αεροπορικής τραγωδίας της «Ήλιος» Ιερός Ναός Αγίας Παρασκευής και Παναγίας Ελευθερώτριας, Μοσφιλωτή, Λάρνακα Ο Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας κ. Νίκος Χριστοδουλίδης απευθύνει χαιρετισμό στο τρισάγιο για τη συμπλήρωση 20 χρόνων από την αεροπορική τραγωδία της «Ήλιος». // President of the Republic of Cyprus – Memorial service for the “Helios” Airways victims Agia Paraskevi and Panagia Eleftherotria church, Mosfiloti, Larnaka The President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr Nikos Christodoulides, addresses the memorial service for “Helios” Airways victims.

On August 14, 2005, a Boeing 737-300 took off at 9.07am from Larnaca airport with 115 passengers and six crew on board. At 12.03pm, the plane was destined for Prague with a stopover in Athens crashed minutes later into the hills of Grammatiko, outside Athens.

He acknowledged the courage and dignity shown all these years by the relatives of the victims, making special reference to those who stood by the children who were orphaned, delivering “lessons of humanity” to all of us.

“I mentally shake the hand of everyone, especially the grandparents, siblings, aunts, uncles and cousins, who have made their tears a balm to heal the wounds of the children they have orphaned, who sacrifice themselves to sustain those who have lost the rest of their lives, and who deliver lessons in humanity to all. The strength of soul you have shown over the years, from the morning of August 14, 2005 until today, is shocking,” he said.

He was speaking at a chapel in Mosfiloti built by Vassos Georgiou in memory of his wife Mary who died on the flight.

“The mental reserves and the courage of our friend Vassos are a source of inspiration and the chapel in which we are today, apart from being a place of worship, is a monument of the fighting spirit of the people who, even when wounded, continue to walk with dignity.”