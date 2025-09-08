Police on Monday arrested a sixth suspect in connection with an attempted murder and arson on the premises of a car rental company in Pyla on August 14.

During a coordinated search operation carried out by police and other authorities in Nicosia and a nearby village in the Nicosia district on Sunday and Monday, a vehicle believed to have been used in the incident was located in an open area.

The vehicle and its contents were seized and are currently undergoing forensic examination.

In a separate operation, a large quantity of class A drugs, 2,170 grams of methamphetamine and 34 grams of cocaine, several pistols, an air rifle and other evidence was found in at premises connected to one of the suspects that currently remains in custody in connection with the case.

“Four pistols were located which at first glance appear to be real, a number of 9mm caliber cartridges, a number of loaded magazine cartridges, an air rifle with a scope and other evidence which is being evaluated,” head of the Larnaca fire department, George Charalambous, said.

At around 4 am on 14 August, four cars were set on fire at a car rental office on the Larnaca-Dhekelia coastal road in Pyla.

Investigations later revealed that two individuals who arrived at the scene in a vehicle, had poured flammable liquid over the cars and set them on fire.

Although no one was injured during the incident, gunshots were reported to have been heard by a security guard who was on duty at the scene.

So far, six people have been arrested in connection with the case – five of which remain in custody until now.

On Sunday, a 17-year-old who is suspected of having held the pistol used to fire shots at a security guard during the incident was arrested in a village in the Nicosia district. He has since been remanded in custody for eight days.

Four other suspects aged 18, 23, 27 and 44 years had previously been arrested in connection with the case.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.