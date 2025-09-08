The Bank of Cyprus (BoC) on Monday announced that investment firm Wellington Management Group LLP has crossed the 5 per cent threshold in voting rights, according to a TR-1 notification of major holdings.

The notification, submitted to the issuer and the Central Bank of Ireland, showed that Wellington Management Group LLP, through its controlled undertakings, increased its stake in Bank of Cyprus to 5.87 per cent of the voting rights as of September 4, 2025.

The disclosure indicated that Wellington previously held 3.99 per cent of the voting rights.

The new position represents 25,581,995 shares, corresponding to 5.87 per cent of the bank’s total 435,686,031 voting rights.

The notification listed several custodians and nominee companies as shareholders connected to Wellington’s holdings, including Brown Brothers Harriman, Chase Nominees Ltd., Citibank NA, Goldman Sachs Securities (Nominees) Ltd., ROY Nominees Limited, and State Street Nominees Ltd.

The filing confirmed that Wellington holds its position entirely through shares and not through financial instruments.

Moreover, no derivatives or instruments with similar economic effects were disclosed.

The company stated that the threshold was crossed on September 4, 2025, and the issuer was formally notified on September 5, 2025.

According to the document, Wellington Management Group LLP, Wellington Group Holdings LLP, and Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP each directly or indirectly hold a 5.87 per cent stake in the Bank of Cyprus. Wellington Management Company LLP alone holds 5.11 per cent.

The notification was completed in London on September 5, 2025.