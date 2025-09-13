The social circus collective Quantum Circus hosts an open event this week in Nicosia, inviting the public to play, experience, get creative and encourage togetherness. The Cyprus-based group will hold the One Beat gathering this Sunday at the Nicosia Municipal Gardens, with a playful agenda that aims to get people moving, connecting to one another and the urban environment while building resilient social networks.

“On one hand, it’s a platform for artists to expose their creativity and show up authentically,” says the collective, “while for the public it’s an invitation to meet, play and interact in a collective exploration. Through play, circles and the physical exploration of our human limits, we cultivate radical inclusion and peace-making across real and constructed boundaries.”

This Sunday, Quantum Circus invites artists, musicians, social initiatives and people from all walks of life of any age and any background to radically play for a united world. The event begins at 4pm with circus jamming and activities until 6.30pm. At 7pm, the Edge of Balance show will be performed followed by a music jam at 8pm led by Jamming for Peace in collaboration with Build a Band.

The event will extend to northern Nicosia as well on September 18 with a series of actions outside Selimiye street and Ayia Sofia. A parade will kick things off at 6pm followed by circus jamming and street performances at 8.30pm. Participation is welcome and organisers encourage those who have musical instruments or any circus props to bring them along and join the festivities.

One Beat

Participatory social and creative event by the social circus collective Quantum Circus. September 14. Nicosia Municipal Gardens, Nicosia. September 18. Selimiye street, northern Nicosia. 6pm. Free. @quantum.circus