A 29-year-old Greek Cypriot was on Monday remanded for five days in connection with a case of arson and attempted murder in August in Pyla.

He is the seventh person arrested in connection with the case.

The man appeared before Larnaca district court after being arrested on Sunday.

Five of the six other people arrested in connection with the case were on Friday referred for trial before Larnaca criminal court, with the first hearing scheduled for October 29.

On the morning of August 14 at 4am, four cars were set on fire at the premises of a car rental office on the Larnaca-Dhekelia coastal road in Pyla.

Investigations later revealed that two individuals arrived in a vehicle, poured flammable liquid over the cars and set them on fire.

Although no one was injured during the incident, gunshots were reported to have been heard by a security guard who was on duty at the scene.

The suspects include a 17-year-old, who is alleged to be the person who fired towards the security guard, a 23-year-old who is suspected of setting the vehicles on fire, another 17-year-old believed to have been driving the getaway vehicle, a 27-year-old who allegedly handed the car over to the perpetrators, and a 44-year-old inmate of the central prison. A sixth suspect had been arrested and was later released.

The suspects face several charges including conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, attempted murder, arson, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of explosives and receiving stolen goods.

One of the two 17-year-olds is facing charges related to conspiracy to commit a felony and receiving stolen property.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.