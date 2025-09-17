Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) director general Theodoros Loukaidis described the European Researchers’ Night, returning for the 19th year in Cyprus under the title “Mission Possible: The Sequel”, as an event that bridges science with society and shows in an experiential way how research changes everyday life.

In an article released on Wednesday, he stressed that “it is no coincidence the event is held simultaneously in more than 450 cities in Europe, attracting over 1.5 million visitors”.

He also pointed out that it reminds people that science has a social impact and is not confined to the laboratory, but belongs to everyone.

On September 26, at the state fair grounds in Nicosia, visitors will therefore have the chance to participate in interactive experiments, explore more than 70 pavilions, chat with famous scientists from the past in hologram form, and enjoy a rich programme of activities.

According to Loukaidis, such experiences not only entertain but also inspire, since “it is an experience that entertains and inspires, cultivating a culture of scientific inquiry and innovation.”

Furthermore, he explained that this year’s theme incorporates the five missions of the European Union (EU Missions), which aim to address key societal challenges: adaptation to climate change, fighting cancer, healthy oceans, seas and waters, climate-neutral and smart cities, and healthy soils and food.

“Science is not an abstract concept, but a tool that can improve our lives and inspire young people to contribute to shaping a better tomorrow,” he said.

In this context, Loukaidis emphasised that the European Researchers’ Night is not simply another event but a reflection of RIF’s mission to invest in the new generation and to create a culture that gives space to fresh ideas.

He emphasised that “through the programmes and actions we have been implementing in recent years, we are giving opportunities to everyone,” making it clear that the foundation is building a framework that connects youth with innovation.

He added that the overarching aim is to inspire young men and women to pursue science, technology and innovative entrepreneurship.

“Our goal is to encourage young men and women to follow the path of science, technology and innovative entrepreneurship, to dare to make a difference, to lead and shape the future,” he said.

Consequently, the launch of the Future Founders Academy this year, for the first time, is designed to give new graduates the opportunity to receive €25,000 in funding and consulting support.

According to Loukaidis, this programme aims to train participants in innovative entrepreneurship and to support the development of new products.

At the same time, he highlighted the importance of the R&I Internships programme, which has been running for the past four years and has allowed 189 students to work in businesses and organisations, gaining practical experience and strengthening their skills under real conditions.

He stated that “the programme has also helped to build bridges with innovative businesses, while several participants have found employment after obtaining their degree,” underlining its role as a bridge between academia and industry.

Moreover, Loukaidis pointed to the forthcoming call for applications for the Post-doc programme, which he explained is intended not only to support scientists but also to create sustainable jobs for young researchers.

In his view, this initiative will also help reduce the brain drain phenomenon, which has worsened in recent years.

He also stressed that young people in Cyprus are already proving their potential.

“Today we have innovative businesses such as Malloc, The Mighty Kitchen, Soula, Nodes & Links and Freyia Labs, among many others, which with the support of the RIF have penetrated international markets, employ young people and grow from Cyprus,” he said.

At the same time, established companies such as Odyssey, Dynamic Works, Elysee and Engino are also using RIF support to develop new products or strengthen existing ones, further enhancing their competitiveness and extroversion.

For the sake of transparency, he added, “the RIF has posted on its website the full list of all its beneficiaries.”

Loukaidis also argued that Cyprus has all the conditions to develop into a regional research and innovation centre.

He pointed to this year’s RIF calls with a total budget of over €48 million for 2025, alongside stronger participation in European programmes and the attraction of new talents, as “steps in this direction”.

“That is precisely why, he stressed, the European Researchers’ Night carries such special significance,” he said.

“It is more than a celebration of science; it is also a reminder that research and innovation are the tools to build a better future,” he added.

“Research and innovation are the path to a better tomorrow, for a future that we do not just expect, but create,” Loukaidis concluded.