Eurobank Holdings on Monday announced the acquisition of 2,712,383 of its own shares between September 15 and September 19 at an average acquisition price of €3.24 per share, for a total cost of €8.78 million.

This latest buyback follows a previous acquisition of 2,482,339 of the bank’s own shares between September 8 and September 12, at an average price of €3.21 per share, for a total cost of €7.96 million.

After these transactions, Eurobank Holdings now owns a total of 44.72 million shares, corresponding to 1.22 per cent of its share capital.

In related news, Eurobank also announced a three-day tour of Western Greece and Epirus, running from September 22 to September 24, as part of its long-term strategy to support regional growth and build closer ties with local communities.

The bank said that the initiative aims to highlight the potential of the regions and offer targeted financing solutions to sectors with high added value, including trade, construction and real estate, tourism and hospitality, industry, technology, services, and the rapidly expanding logistics sector.

Eurobank stated that these sectors are considered key growth drivers for the Greek economy and represent the bank’s strategic priorities.

The bank’s management team, led by board chairman George Zanias and chief executive officer Fokion Karavias, will be joined by deputy CEOs Konstantinos Vasileiou, Iakovos Giannaklis, and Stavros Ioannou, as well as senior executives.

They will hold a series of meetings with entrepreneurs, institutional bodies, local government officials, and members of the academic community.

Eurobank revealed that it plans to provide more than €650 million in financing for Western Greece and Epirus over the period 2021–2027.

It further stated that from 2021 through the first half of 2025, financing of €460 million has already been disbursed, demonstrating its commitment to supporting local entrepreneurship.

According to the bank, these resources have contributed significantly to strengthening the regional economy, boosting business competitiveness, and creating new jobs.

Eurobank said its goal is to help Western Greece and Epirus emerge as models of regional development, innovation, and economic resilience.

As part of the tour, the management will visit key regional units, such as Achaia and Ioannina, which are developing a dynamic innovation ecosystem attracting growing interest from investors and start-ups.

The bank emphasised that its decision to hold its Board of Directors meeting in Ioannina following the tour underscores the strategic importance of Epirus as a rising hub for entrepreneurship, innovation, and sustainable growth.

Chief Executive Officer Fokion Karavias said that “Eurobank’s presence in every corner of Greece is a long-term strategic commitment“.

He added that “Western Greece and Epirus have the potential to become significant centres of innovation, entrepreneurship and technological progress”.

“With our presence and our meetings with our clients and local communities, we confirm our intention to support the necessary transformation of the country’s production model by investing in outward-looking sectors and businesses,” Karavias explained.

Karavias further stated that “in collaboration and open dialogue with institutional stakeholders, Eurobank is helping local economies transform in form and level, with cutting-edge technology serving as a catalyst for this change”.

What is more, Eurobank also said that it is also placing a strong emphasis on technology, innovation, and dialogue during the tour.

On September 22 in Patras, the bank will host a thematic panel discussion featuring Karavias and Michael Bletsas, governor of the Hellenic National Cybersecurity Authority and Director of Computing at MIT Media Lab.

The panel will be moderated by journalist Phoivos Karzis, followed by a cocktail and networking session designed to strengthen the exchange of know-how with the local business community.

On September 24 in Ioannina, an official dinner will be held for institutional and business guests, with Karavias delivering the opening address and highlighting the bank’s strategic priorities for the region and its commitment to technological innovation.

The keynote speech will be given by Evan Kotsovinos, Vice President for Privacy, Safety and Security Engineering at Google.

The participation of Bletsas and Kotsovinos connects the bank’s tour with global developments in innovation and cybersecurity, acting as what Eurobank described as “knowledge bridges” between the Greek regions and the international tech scene.

Coinciding with the visit, Eurobank is inaugurating its new-generation future branch in Agrinio, enhancing its nationwide network of modern ‘phygital branches‘, combining a physical presence with digital interaction.

The bank said that the new branch aims to provide customers with flexibility, advanced services, and improved accessibility for persons with disabilities, while also reducing environmental impact in line with ESG principles.

Eurobank said the initiative reflects its commitment to investing in infrastructure that combines innovation, functionality, and social responsibility.

IMF to meet Greek banks in early October

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is preparing high-level meetings with Greek banks during the first ten days of October, as part of its Financial Sector Assessment Programme (FSAP).

The FSAP is a comprehensive assessment of a country’s financial system, focusing on resilience, regulatory quality, crisis management capacity, and in the case of emerging markets, financial development.

According to Greek business outlet Newmoney, the agenda will address key risks including high interest rates, inflation, limited access to finance, currency volatility, cyberthreats, climate-related risks, and challenges from geopolitical uncertainty.

The IMF is also expected to review the quality of Greek banks’ loan portfolios, the allocation of new loans, and the post-RRF credit expansion strategy.

Its findings will be summarised in confidential recommendations (Aide Memoire) and a Financial System Stability Assessment report to be discussed at the IMF Executive Board.

It should also be mentioned that the Greek banking sector is currently undergoing robust credit expansion, targeting more than €12 billion in new lending in 2025, with some analysts predicting that the figure could reach €14 billion.

This expansion is largely aimed at businesses, with a significant shift toward small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

According to Bank of Greece data, credit expansion to SMEs reached €3.1 billion in the first half of 2025.

The energy and manufacturing sectors remain the strongest drivers of this growth, attracting €1.47 billion and €1.25 billion in financing respectively during the same period.

However, sectors such as water management, waste treatment, agriculture, and logistics continue to lag, with low or even negative credit growth.

Banks are expected to focus on these underperforming sectors in the next phase of their lending strategies, while continuing to support large corporates and infrastructure projects funded by the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility.