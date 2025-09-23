Cyprus-headquartered ASBISc Enterprises Plc, commonly referred to as as Asbis, this week reported that estimated consolidated revenues for August 2025 reached approximately $316 million.

This represents an increase of approximately 36 per cent compared with revenues for August 2024, which stood at $233 million.

The board of directors of ASBISC Enterprises Plc said that the data is based on the best possible estimation prepared by the board and may differ slightly from the final figures.

The announcement follows the company’s decision to publish information on estimated monthly consolidated revenues, as previously outlined in its current report no 4/2017, they added.

ASBISC Enterprises Plc is listed in a foreign market and trades under the stock code ASBISC.

It should be noted that ASBIS was founded in 1990 and has been based in Cyprus since 1995.