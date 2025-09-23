Finance education stands out for combining theory, practice, behavioural insights, and global financial systems, according to Constantinos Kourouyiannis, president of CFA Society Cyprus.

In a piece of analysis released on Tuesday, he explained that this has been well recognised by local universities, which “have developed strong partnerships with the professional world, including the CFA Institute, CFA Society Cyprus and numerous high-calibre investment professionals.”

He said the benefits for students are significant, since they gain “a high level of academic preparation, practical experience, and exposure to essential ethical and professional standards.” According to him, this happens “all before completing their studies.”

On the CFA University Affiliation Programme, Kourouyiannis said it “is a strategic initiative of the CFA Institute that recognises and supports academic institutions whose degree programmes embed a significant portion of the CFA Programme Candidate Body of Knowledge.”

He explained that it prepares students for careers in investment management and finance.

In addition, he noted that “the Candidate Body of Knowledge covers key topics such as economics, financial reporting, equity and fixed income analysis, derivatives, alternative investments, and wealth planning.”

“The CFA Programme consists of three levels,” he said. “Level I provides a broad introduction to investment concepts, covering a wide range of topics such as ethics, economics, financial reporting and quantitative methods.”

He added that “Level II focuses on the in-depth analysis and valuation of various asset classes, while applying accounting standards and financial techniques to real-world scenarios.”

On the final stage, he explained that “Level III emphasises portfolio management and wealth planning, integrating all concepts to construct and manage institutional and individual investment portfolios.”

He also said that in Cyprus, “four academic institutions have joined the CFA University Affiliation Programme: The University of Limassol with its MSc in Financial Services, the European University Cyprus with its BSc in Economics and Finance, the University of Cyprus with its BA in Business Administration – Finance and the University of Nicosia with its BSc in Accounting.”

“This is a remarkable achievement, especially considering the small size of our country,” he said.

He added that it is “a well-deserved outcome, reflecting the strong and productive partnership between CFA Society Cyprus and local universities, which have actively supported this initiative.”

He explained that “this recognition by the CFA Institute adds prestige and credibility to the universities’ finance programmes.”

According to him, it also offers “a unique opportunity to collaborate with the local CFA Society and finance professionals.”

Furthermore, he said that universities “gain access to curriculum resources, research, and professional development directly from the CFA Institute.” They also receive “the ability to award a number of CFA Programme student scholarships each year.”

“Students also benefit significantly,” he said, since “they graduate with knowledge aligned with global industry standards, gain exposure to real-world tools and ethical frameworks used by investment professionals and may receive scholarships for the CFA exams.”

On the CFA Institute Research Challenge, Kourouyiannis explained that it “is an annual global competition among universities that gives students hands-on, real-world experience in equity research, financial analysis and professional ethics.”

Constantinos Kourouyiannis, president of CFA Society Cyprus

He noted that “the 2024 season demonstrated the competition’s extensive reach and impact, with over 6,700 students from more than 1,000 universities representing nearly 100 countries.”

He said that “participating student teams are guided by their faculty advisor, a professor or academic staff member from the participating university and an industry mentor, a CFA Charterholder with relevant industry experience.”

He added that “both the faculty advisor and industry mentor provide guidance, direction, suggestions and feedback to the teams.”

Meanwhile, he explained that students “analyse a publicly traded company, prepare a professional research report and present their recommendations to a panel of investment professionals, typically CFA Charterholders with extensive industry experience.”

“The benefits for university students are significant and multifaceted,” he said. They gain “hands-on, real-world experience in equity research, financial analysis and valuation.”

Participants, he added, also “receive mentorship from faculty advisors and industry professionals, gaining insights into best practices, ethical standards and the dynamics of the investment profession.”

He said that “the challenge also helps students develop essential soft skills, including teamwork, leadership, presentation and communication.”

Furthermore, he explained, “participants enjoy career advantages, as the competition provides exposure to potential employers, internship opportunities and adds a globally recognised achievement to their CV.”

Finally, he said, “students experience the global nature of this prestigious competition by competing alongside peers from leading universities worldwide and developing an appreciation of the high standards of professionalism and ethics expected in the industry.”

Kourouyiannis noted that “the CFA Society Cyprus has established a dedicated committee responsible for university relations and for organising the local competition of the CFA Institute Research Challenge.”

“The competition has been successfully held for over 10 years, with the level of quality increasing every year,” he said.

He explained that “reputable employers in Cyprus provide valuable support to our Society in organising this competition and, among other benefits, offer students internship opportunities.”

“The winning team of the competition, in addition to advancing to the next levels of the CFA Institute Research Challenge, also participates in the CFA Societies Regional Competition, usually held in the UAE, representing Cyprus among other counties of the region,” he said.

He also mentioned that “this year, our Society will organise the kick-off meeting of the local competition in October, an excellent opportunity for all local universities to gather useful information about the challenge.”

He further explained that “CFA Society Cyprus actively engages with local universities through participation in career fairs, guest lectures and panel discussions.”

These activities, he said, “provide students with direct exposure to CFA Charterholders and investment professionals, offering insights into career opportunities in finance, the value of the CFA Programme and the importance of ethical standards in the profession.”

As he concluded, “the partnership between the CFA Institute, CFA Society Cyprus and local universities has created a powerful bridge between academic learning and professional practice.”

He added that “by embedding global standards of ethics and professionalism, as well as practical application into finance education, this collaboration equips students with the knowledge, skills and values required to excel in a competitive and dynamic industry.”

“As a result,” he said, “Cyprus is not only strengthening the quality of its finance education but also cultivating a new generation of investment professionals who are prepared to contribute meaningfully to both the local and global community of investment professionals.”