Civil servants in semi-governmental organisations will be able to transfer to other departments and services in the broader civil service without restrictions to the length of the transfers.

The House plenum on Thursday approved proposed bills by majority, allowing civil servants with three-year transfers to renew them indefinitely.

Up till now, civil servants could renew their transfers indefinitely, however those in semi-governmental organisations could only transfer to public departments for a maximum of three years and vice versa.

MPs raised concerns that semi-governmental organisations would find themselves short-staffed.

Dipa MP Alekos Tryfonides tabled an amendment saying that if an employee is promoted while on transfer, the transfer would be automatically terminated.

The amendment was approved by majority.

Disy MP Savia Orfanidou said the new law aimed to make transfers fair for all civil servants, by including those in semi-governmental organisations.

Akel MP Andreas Kafkalias expressed reservations. He explained that while Akel did not object to transfers, it believed many were made to serve personal interests.

Independent MP Kostis Efstathiou called on the parliament to put an end to “anomalies” in the civil service, pointing out that transfers were approved as an emergency measure to cover temporary needs, however they have become the norm. He said abolishing transfers altogether was something the House needed to examine.

Diko MP Pavlos Mylonas said transfers were necessary in some cases, however they caused serious problems.