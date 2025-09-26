The Cyprus Trading Corporation Plc, Ermes Department Stores Plc and Woolworth (Cyprus) Properties Plc this week announced a delay in the publication of their audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024.

In a filing to the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), the companies said the statements were initially due to be published by April 30, 2025.

They explained that the delay is due to structural changes following the completion of the disposal of Superhome Center (DIY) Ltd and the disposal of the ERA department store activity, which was completed and announced on September 1, 2025.

According to the companies’ current schedule, the audited financial statements for Ermes Department Stores Plc and Woolworth (Cyprus) Properties Plc are expected to be finalised and published by the end of October 2025.

For Cyprus Trading Corporation Plc, which consolidates the results of Ermes Department Stores Plc and Woolworth (Cyprus) Properties Plc, the completion and publication of audited financial statements is expected within November 2025.

The companies said that immediately after the publication of the audited statements, they will also release the unaudited interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2025.