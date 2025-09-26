The five Greek Cypriots who had been arrested in the north in July and were later accused of privacy violations, trespassing and breaching the peace, are scheduled to appear before Trikomo court on Thursday morning for the proceedings of their trial.

The trial had been postponed last Friday, after the prosecutor said he was “not ready” to proceed with the case.

On Tuesday, the five were brought to the north’s “military court”, where the defense presented one witness. A second defense witness is expected to speak at the “court” next week.

All five Greek Cypriots face charges of trespassing and breaching the peace while in Trikomo on July 19, only two of them – a man whose father who, before 1974, had been the owner of the land the group visited near Trikomo, and his wife – will be charged with privacy violations.