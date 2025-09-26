The prosecution in the civilian court case of the five Greek Cypriots who were arrested in the north in July named the witnesses it intends to call to testify against them during the trial on Friday.

In Trikomo, all five face charges of trespassing and breaching the peace while in Trikomo on July 19, while two face charges of privacy violations.

Prosecutor Aysin Bilgin told the court that he intended to call witnesses to testify, and as such he had to name them.

The first on the list was Hasan Ince, former head of the Turkish Cypriot chamber of commerce.

Bilgin explained that while Ince had not filed a formal complaint to the police about the five Greek Cypriots’ conduct while in and around Trikomo on July 19, he had taken photographs of them while they were there.

The second name was Ahmet Noyan, head of the Noyanlar group, which describes itself as “a market leader in Cyprus’ construction industry”, having built holiday apartment complexes and other developments across the north.

The highest concentration of Noyanlar group properties is in the Long Beach area of Trikomo.

It had been reported in April that Noyan had been refused entry to the United Arab Emirates over his alleged construction of buildings on land belonging to Greek Cypriots in the north.

The reports stated that he is on a list of people banned from entering the UAE.

The third name was Burcin Dovec, head of the Dovec group of companies, which describes itself as “an undisputed pioneer in North Cyprus, successfully managing excellence in the real estate, tourism, education, energy, software, automotive and construction sectors”.

The lion’s share of the Dovec group’s business is located in and around Trikomo and the Famagusta district village of Akanthou.

The fourth and final name was Timucin Apaydin, the police officer investigating the case.

Bilgin told the court that he would also call a fifth prosecution witness, but did not name them.

Once the witnesses had been named, the case was adjourned until October 1.

Meanwhile, the five will return to the military court in northern Nicosia on Tuesday for the other case they face.

There, the police and the prosecution allege that when the five crossed in one car from the British Dhekelia base through the Strovilia crossing point, near Famagusta, only four identity cards were handed over for inspection on the Turkish Cypriot side of the crossing point.

As such, one of the five Greek Cypriots has been charged with illegally entering the north, while the other four are accused of aiding and abetting the illegal entry. The five Greek Cypriots deny the charges.