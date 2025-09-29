The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) has decided to maintain the countercyclical capital buffer (CCyB) for exposures in the Republic of Cyprus at 1.5 per cent.

In a statement on Monday, the bank said that it deemed it necessary to keep the CCyB rate at 1.5 per cent, a level adopted following its decision announced on January 14, 2025.

The bank added that the rate will be applied from January 14, 2026.

Currently, the CCyB rate in effect stands at 1 per cent.