Themis Portfolio Management announces the conduct of electronic auctions, which will take place throughout October via the e-auctions platform, covering all districts of Cyprus.

In total, more than 180 plots of agricultural land will be offered for sale, with starting prices from just €1,000.

The auction schedule per district is as follows:

Nicosia: 6 – 10 October

Limassol: 13 – 17 October

Paphos: 20 – 24 October

Larnaca: 27 – 29 October

Famagusta: 30 – 31 October

These properties offer unique utilisation opportunities, suitable for both agricultural and livestock activities, as well as residential development. At the same time, they are desirable options for investors seeking capital appreciation potential. Below are some indicative available plots.

Nicosia District

Field in Paliometocho – Reserve Price €12,000

Field of 2,267 sq.m in an agricultural zone in the community of Paliometocho, Nicosia District. The property is in the “Diplarka” area, about 3.1 km northeast of the community centre and 1.1 km south of the Paliometocho–Nicosia Road. The plot has a building density of 10 per cent and coverage of 10 per cent, allowing for the construction of a building with a maximum height of 8.3 m.

Field in Nisou – Reserve Price €15,500

A 5,445 sq.m field, located partly in a protection zone (27 per cent) and partly in an agricultural zone (73 per cent). The property lies in the “PIGADIA” location, within the administrative area of Nisou village, approximately 285 m east of the Nisou industrial zone and 70 m west of the municipal limits of Idalion.

Field in Evrychou – Reserve Price €19,500



Agricultural field of 17,057 sq.m, located in the “Stroumbos” area of Evrychou. Approximately 3.3 km northeast of the traditional continuous development core, 2.5 km northeast of the residential development boundary, and about 560 m south-southeast of the junction of road B9 (Akaki – Astromeritis – Troodos) with the road leading to the Marathasa valley villages and Kykkos Monastery. The property is landlocked and situated about 80 m southeast of a registered public dirt road.

Limassol District

Field in Korfi – Reserve Price €12,300

A 6,690 sq.m field, located 67 per cent in an agricultural zone and 33 per cent in a protection zone. Situated in the “Diplargaka” area, within the administrative boundaries of Korfi village, Limassol District. Approximately 2.7 km south of the densely populated village area and 450 m west of the Paramytha–Korfi road.

Larnaca District

Three fields in Odou – Reserve Prices €6,500, €13,000 and €14,800

The first field lies in a Residential Zone, in the “Patriki” area of Odou village, Larnaca District, approximately 125 m southeast of the original settlement boundary and 100 m southeast of Agia Marina church. The other two fields are in an Agricultural Zone, located in the “Vamina” area of Odou village, about 1.7 km southeast of the settlement boundary and 1.65 km northwest of the Agioi Vavatsinias boundary.

Field in Agioi Vavatsinias – Reserve Price €13,300

A 1,115 sq.m field in a Residential Zone, located in the “Frakti tou Veli” area of Agioi Vavatsinias, Larnaca District. The property has 65 m frontage on the asphalt road leading from Agioi Vavatsinias to Machairas, on its western boundary, and adjoins a registered path on its eastern boundary.

Paphos District

Two fields, 0/2315, 0/2316 in Agios Dimitrianos with a reserved price of €1,000 each

The fields, measuring 131 sq.m and 3,345 sq.m respectively, are in the area known as “Kambos Vounarkas,” within the administrative boundaries of the community of Agios Dimitrianos, Paphos District. They are situated approximately 580 m north of the centre of the densely-populated area of Agios Dimitrianos and border on the main road connecting the communities of Agios Dimitrianos and Kritou Marottou.

Field in Steni – Reserve Price €18,900

A 10,034 sq.m field in an Agricultural Zone, located in the “Melisia” area of Steni, Paphos District. About 620 m southwest of the village centre and 760 m south of the Steni–Polis Chrysochous main road. The plot is landlocked and located approximately 180 m from the residential zone of Steni.

Field in Neo Chorio – Reserve Price €20,000

A 4,097 sq.m field in Neo Chorio, Paphos District. Located about 1.15 km southwest of the sea, 1.2 km northwest of the community’s densely-populated area, 2.3 km southeast of the Baths of Aphrodite, and 1.4 km southwest of the well-known Anassa Hotel.

