The final quarter of 2025 is shaping up to be decisive for crypto investors, with several altcoins flashing strong upside potential. While Cardano (ADA) is signaling a technical turnaround, Dogecoin (DOGE) is attempting to stabilize near crucial support.

Yet, it is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new crypto coin in the middle of its presale, that is attracting sustained investor demand. Together, these three tokens are standing out as top cryptos to buy now, with investors seeking high-return opportunities amid fluctuating crypto prices today.

Cardano double bottom signals upside

Cardano has been very resilient after bouncing off a key support level near $0.7682. The altcoin is currently trading near $0.8178, with a double bottom pattern that is often seen as a sign of a reversal. Moreover, the technical setup points at the prospect of a shift towards $1.20, should resistance at $0.9614 be convincingly breached.

This bullish scenario is further bolstered by the Cardano Foundation (CF) which has pledged an eight-figure ADA allocation to its ecosystem for the cause of stablecoin liquidity development. As a result, this support is giving more confidence to ADA’s long-term relevance, particularly as it grows in terms of practical integrations and decentralized representatives.

Further, technical signs like higher lows, retaking of the 50 EMA and RSI divergences are strengthening the argument in favor of renewed bullish momentum. Therefore, ADA is establishing itself as one of the best crypto coins to invest in for traders who are looking for 50% or more gains during the fourth quarter.

Dogecoin holding critical support

Dogecoin has recently tested the $0.22 level after slipping 16% in one week. Prices are now hovering around $0.2275, while whales have accumulated nearly $2 billion worth of DOGE over 48 hours, adding weight to the idea of a rebound. Importantly, analysts suggest that holding above $0.22 may pave the way for consolidation between $0.24 and $0.26 before targeting $0.29.

Still, its reliance on speculative trading behavior and meme status makes it vulnerable to sharp swings. Although Dogecoin is maintaining relevance, its long-term growth trajectory looks uncertain compared to projects building direct utility. This is why attention has been shifting toward new crypto projects such as Mutuum Finance (MUTM).

Mutuum Finance presale gathering momentum

Mutuum Finance is building a decentralized lending-and-borrowing platform designed for both pooled and peer-to-peer credit markets. The project has already finalized its CertiK audit, securing a robust token scan score of 90/100, and launched a $50,000 bug bounty program to strengthen security.

In addition, a new dashboard has been released, featuring a leaderboard where the top 50 holders receive bonus tokens for maintaining their rank.

The ongoing presale is currently in Phase 6, priced at $0.035, reflecting a 250% gain from the first phase price of $0.01. Phase 6 is already 55% filled and selling fast, leaving limited time before Phase 7 opens at $0.04, a 14.3% increase.

Since launch is set at $0.06, current buyers stand to benefit from a 371% return once the token lists. So far, Mutuum Finance has raised $16,550,000, onboarding 16,660 holders, underscoring strong demand.

Moreover, Mutuum’s dual-market design, Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P), provides options for both instant liquidity and bespoke loan agreements. By allowing overcollateralized borrowing and rewarding lenders through mtTokens, the protocol is aiming to offer sustainable yields while keeping funds secure. The use of Chainlink oracles, fallback data feeds, and liquidation parameters further reinforces its safeguards.

In addition, Mutuum Finance is celebrating its progress with a $100,000 MUTM giveaway. Ten winners will each receive $10,000 in MUTM tokens by completing eligibility requirements, including a minimum $50 investment in the presale. This initiative is adding more community engagement while driving momentum toward the token launch.

Altogether, Mutuum Finance is proving to be the best cryptocurrency to invest in among new projects this year, outshining older altcoins in both innovation and investor interest.

Strong ending for Q4 investors

Cardano is shaping bullish technical patterns, Dogecoin is stabilizing near its support, and Mutuum Finance is advancing through its presale with strong traction.

For those asking what is the best cryptocurrency to invest in during Q4, these three stand out, with Mutuum Finance emerging as the frontrunner given its growing utility and attractive presale pricing.

