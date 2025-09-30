Two new museums will open in the historic centre of Paphos as part of a €1.86 million cultural upgrade project launched on Monday.

The Georgios K. Tornaritis Museum of Natural History and Art and the Multi-Thematic Museum will showcase art and historical collections.

Housed in the former Matthew Charalambides warehouses, construction begins on October 1 and is expected to be completed by the end of May 2026, with exhibit installation to follow.

The project, led by the Paphos municipality, aims to revitalise the urban fabric and boost cultural tourism, positioning the city as a destination beyond conventional tourism.

Architect Andreas Vardas, who undertook the study and design of the two museums, emphasised the importance of restoring the buildings and fostering art and culture among young students.

He warned that the timing was critical, as further delays could have led to the demolition of these historic structures.

Paphos Mayor Phaedonas Phaedonos said the museums will bridge the past and present, creating new opportunities for development.

He also announced that, as part of the cultural upgrade, new student hostels and four small hotels with a total of 170 rooms are under construction in the city centre, alongside plans for a major overhaul of the Paphos shopping centre next year.

The construction contract was awarded to Agagrand Construction Limited through an open tender. Civil engineer Savvas Georgiou described the museums as centres of knowledge, creativity and cultural investment for future generations of visitors, students and researchers.