Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A., also known as Eurobank Holdings, explained that this follows its announcement on May 7, 2025, regarding the commencement of the buyback programme.

The programme had been approved by the annual general meeting of shareholders held on April 30, 2025, and by a decision of the board of directors on the same date.

The bank informed the public that during the period from September 22 to September 26, 2025, it acquired a total of 2,458,326 of its own shares through the Athens Stock Exchange.

Following these purchases, Eurobank Holdings now owns a total of 47,178,451 treasury shares.

This represents 1.2832 per cent of the company’s paid-up share capital as of the date of the annual general meeting’s approval of the programme.