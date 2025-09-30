In just over a year since its launch, Life Realty has emerged as one of Cyprus’ most dynamic new players in the real-estate sector. In the interview that follows, we sit down with the company’s founder and CEO, Demos Georgiou, to discuss the company’s journey, vision and what makes it stand out in a competitive market.

Q: Demos, tell us how Life Realty was born.

A: Life Realty was officially launched in 2024, but the vision had been forming long before that. After more than 15 years in real estate, working in valuations, advisory services, financial institutions and property management, I felt there was room in Cyprus for a real-estate agency that combined professionalism, transparency and innovation with a truly client-first approach.

We started with a clear mission: not just to sell properties, but to guide people, build trust and create value. In just one year, Life Realty has grown into an agency with presence in Limassol and Paphos, a team of 15 professionals, and a reputation as a reliable and forward-thinking partner in the market.

Q: What makes Life Realty stand out from other agencies?

A: At Life Realty, we see real estate as much more than a transaction, it’s a life decision. Our guiding values are integrity, innovation, excellence, local expertise and authenticity. We combine RICS-backed professionalism with modern tools, upgraded search systems and data-driven processes.

What really sets us apart, however, is our customer-first culture. Whether it’s a first-time buyer, a luxury investor or a relocating family, we take the time to understand their needs and make the journey seamless and stress-free.

Q: You’ve managed impressive growth in such a short period. How did you achieve this?

A: It comes down to two things: people and structure. From day one, we built Life Realty with strong foundations. We have a General Manager, Office Manager, Operations & Compliance Manager, Marketing team and IT Manager to ensure smooth operations. This allows our agents to focus entirely on delivering exceptional client service.

We also invested in building strong international partnerships, such as with Serneholt Estate in Spain and Dubai, which give our clients global exposure and access to international buyers. This combination of local expertise and global reach has been key to our growth.

Q: Can you tell us about your personal journey and how it shaped Life Realty?

A: I studied Real Estate in the UK and later completed a Master’s in Banking and Finance in Cyprus. I am also a Chartered Valuation Surveyor and proud member of RICS. Over the years, I’ve worked in leadership positions in financial institutions, advisory firms and property management companies.

These experiences gave me a deep understanding of every corner of the real estate landscape. They also reinforced my belief in ethics, transparency and professionalism, values that are now at the heart of Life Realty.

At the same time, I continue to run our valuation office in Limassol, which today employs five valuers. This dual perspective, advisory and agency, allows us to offer clients complete and reliable guidance.

Q: What does the Life Realty team look like today?

A: Our team is our biggest asset. We are 15 strong, and every member brings specialised skills, from sales and marketing to operations and compliance. This mix allows us to provide a one-stop-shop real-estate solution.

Our agents combine local market expertise with global insight, making sure clients get not only the right property but also the right value. And because we treat every transaction as if it were our own, clients feel secure that their interests always come first.

Q: Cyprus is a competitive market. How do you see Life Realty’s role in it?

A: We see ourselves as a new generation agency. Cyprus is growing rapidly, as a hub for relocation, investment and lifestyle. Our role is to connect clients with the best opportunities, streamline the process and make property ownership or investment both rewarding and enjoyable.

We handle over 1,000 properties, work with 100+ developers, and serve around 200 clients every month. These numbers reflect the trust we’ve built in a very short time, and they inspire us to keep raising the bar.

Q: Looking ahead, what is your vision for Life Realty?

A: Our vision is clear: to keep growing as one of Cyprus’ most trusted agencies, while expanding our reach internationally. We want to continue investing in technology, sustainability and our people, because those are the three pillars that will shape the future of real estate.

Ultimately, real estate is not just about buildings, it’s about people, stories and life itself. That’s why our motto is simple but powerful: Real Properties. Real Values. Real People. At Life Realty, life gets real.