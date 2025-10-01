Alpha Bank has stepped up its share buyback programme while also rewarding shareholders with a sizeable interim dividend.

The bank announced that between September 22 and September 26, 2025, it purchased 1,399,761 of its own shares through the Athens Stock Exchange.

The average acquisition price was €3.5106 per share, with a total cost of €4,913,991.54.

Following these purchases, Alpha Bank now holds treasury shares representing 0.1213 per cent of its total share capital.

At the same time, the bank’s board approved an interim dividend of €111.4 million for the 2025 financial year.

This translates to €0.048 gross per share, with the payout scheduled for December 5, 2025, after the ex-dividend date on December 1 and the record date on December 2.

In practical terms, most shareholders can expect to see just under €0.046 per share hitting their accounts, once the standard five per cent withholding tax is deducted.

Alpha Bank noted that the precise dividend amount per share may be adjusted depending on the number of treasury shares it holds at the record date, since those are excluded from the distribution.

The bank explained that dividends will be paid in cash via the participants of shareholders’ securities accounts at the Hellenic Central Securities Depository.

In cases involving heirs of deceased shareholders, payment will be processed directly through Alpha Bank once the necessary documentation is provided.

For shareholders whose securities are held in accounts of institutions under liquidation, or in special transfer accounts, dividends will also be paid through Alpha Bank after direct contact with the bank.

The bank reminded shareholders that the right to claim the dividend expires if it is not collected within five years, after which the amount reverts to the Greek state.

The interim distribution remains subject to the approval of the European Central Bank.