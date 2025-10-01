House Speaker Annita Demetriou on Wednesday stressed the need for Cyprus to invest in its defence and in strategic alliances, describing it as a matter of “national survival” for the Greek Cypriot people.

Speaking after the military parade in Nicosia marking the 65th anniversary of the Republic’s independence, Demetriou said that “Cyprus’ bond with Greece was a cornerstone of stability that could never be undermined.”

She welcomed the presence of Greek parliament president Nikitas Kaklamanis at the parade, noting that it sent “a clear and meaningful political message.” Independence, she added, had not been granted but won through struggle and sacrifice.

She congratulated the parade participants, saying the display filled Cypriots with national pride.

For his part, Kaklamanis underlined that Greece and Cyprus must continue to fight together for their shared national goal. “Thousands of Greek Cypriots sacrificed their lives for Cyprus’ independence,” he said.

“Honouring their memory, we must remain more united than ever in the struggle for reunification, the withdrawal of occupation troops, the return of the last missing persons and the release of the five Greek Cypriots still being held with flimsy excuses in the north.”

Defence Minister Vassilis Palmas also pledged that the government would continue strengthening Cyprus’ deterrent capabilities and modernising the armed forces.

“The defence ministry will spare no effort to enhance the Republic’s operational capacity and deterrent power,” he said.

Palmas described October 1 as both “a milestone in our modern history and a day of remembrance and reflection.”

He emphasised the central role of the National Guard as the guardian of Cyprus’ sovereignty and territorial integrity, noting that its personnel “work tirelessly every day to safeguard the security of the Cypriot people.”

Palmas congratulated the National Guard, security forces and all those involved in the organisation of the parade, and thanked Greek Deputy Defence Minister Thanasis Davakis for his presence, which he described as a symbol of the “strong and unbreakable bonds” between Cyprus and Greece.

He also expressed gratitude to the ambassadors and defence attaches of those who attended the celebrations.

“Happy independence day to all, and to the Republic,” Palmas concluded.