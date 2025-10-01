The Cyprus Association of Electronic Money and Payment Institutions (ACEMPI), which operates under the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), has officially joined the European Payments Council (EPC) as an associate member.

The EPC is the main European body for payment matters, tasked with developing policies, standards and initiatives that ensure fast, secure and efficient payments across Europe.

Through its participation, the association said, “ACEMPI gains direct access to European developments and will now play an active role in shaping the future of payments within the European Union”.

ACEMPI also said that its membership in the EPC is “both a recognition of its progress so far and a starting point for a more active and meaningful role in the European payments ecosystem”.

“With this step, the value of our association and the growth of the sector in Cyprus is now recognised by our European partners,” said ACEMPI President Ioannis Georgoulas.

“This is an important step that strengthens our voice at the European level and gives us the opportunity to contribute substantially to developments in the industry,” he added.