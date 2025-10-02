The ultimate guide for real estate agents, developers and real estate enthusiasts!

Research shows that more than 98% of buyers in Cyprus begin their property search on Bazaraki, confirming its position as the leading platform. With over:

230,000+ active monthly users

950,000+ monthly visits

440+ real estate partners

200,000+ annual listings

Exclusively in the real estate category!

Bazaraki holds a unique power to provide live market data to both the local and international real estate market.

The Bazaraki Insights Report (July–September 2025) offers a clear picture of real-time demand. It highlights buyers’ real needs, reveals new trends, and provides the most reliable roadmap for strategic investment decisions.

Take a look at the most important trends of the past three months!

Top Searches of Foreign & Expats Buyers

Sample Views: 724,000

Preferred Condition: Resale properties and High interest regarding Plots of land

Top Cities Searched: Limassol (29%), Larnaca (27%), Paphos (23%), Nicosia (13%), Famagusta (8%)

Most Popular Property Type: 2 – 3 bedroom apartments & houses

Hotspot Areas:

Larnaca: Oroklini, Tersefanou, Perivolia, Livadia

Famagusta: Paralimni, Kapparis

Nicosia: Aglantzia, Engomi

Limassol: Agios Athanasios, Germasogia

Paphos: Pegeia

Preferred Sizes: 50 – 150 sqm

Budget Range: €0 – €195,000 / €330,000 – €595,000

Additional high demand for high end properties from €1,250,000+.

Top Searches of Local Real Estate Buyers

Sample Views: 2.8+ million

Preferred Condition: Resale & Under Construction – with high interest in land plots

Top Cities Searched: Limassol (35%), Nicosia (24%), Larnaca (21%), Paphos (13%), Famagusta (7%)

Most Popular Property Type: 2-bedroom apartments (nationwide), 3-bedroom apartments (especially in Nicosia)

Hotspot Areas:

Larnaca: Oroklini, Tersefanou, Perivolia, Livadia

Famagusta: Paralimni, Kapparis

Nicosia: Aglantzia, Strovolos (Agios Vasileios), Engomi

Limassol: Agios Athanasios, Ypsonas

Paphos: Pegeia





Preferred Sizes: 0 – 150 sqm (with strong interest in smaller units)

Budget Range: €0 – €330,000

