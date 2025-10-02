It was a night of drama, late strikes and relief across Europe as Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco all found decisive moments to shape their Champions League campaigns on Wednesday.

At the Emirates, Gabriel Martinelli’s early strike set Arsenal on course for what looked like a routine win against Olympiacos, only for the visitors to threaten an upset with a spirited fightback. Mikel Arteta’s side eventually breathed easier when substitute Bukayo Saka sealed a 2-0 victory in stoppage time.

Arsenal, now with six points from two games, showcased their squad depth with captain Martin Ødegaard returning from injury and Saka making the difference off the bench.

In Barcelona, holders PSG overcame a depleted squad and a hostile Camp Nou to snatch a 2-1 win. Falling behind to Ferran Torres’s opener, the French champions drew level through 19-year-old Senny Mayulu before substitute Gonçalo Ramos struck in the 90th minute to complete the comeback.

Despite missing key starters including Marquinhos and Ousmane Dembélé, PSG extended their perfect start to the competition, with defender Nuno Mendes praising the stand-ins who “played at the top level.”

Meanwhile in Monaco, Manchester City were denied their first away win in the competition in 12 months. Erling Haaland’s double looked set to deliver victory, but a stoppage-time penalty from Eric Dier rescued a 2-2 draw for the hosts.

City, who dominated large spells, were left frustrated as their lead slipped away. “We don’t deserve to win. We need more energy,” Haaland admitted after the match.

The night underlined the fine margins in Europe’s elite competition: Arsenal required a late cushion, PSG relied on grit and depth, and City learned once again that control does not always equal victory.

CL Round 2 – Wednesday results:

Qarabağ (1) 2 København (0) 0

Union Saint-Gilloise (0) 0 Newcastle United (2) 4

Arsenal (1) 2 Olympiakos Piraeus (0) 0

Monaco (1) 2 Manchester City (2) 2

Bayer Leverkusen (0) 1 PSV (0) 1

Borussia Dortmund (1) 4 Athletic Club (0) 1

Barcelona (1) 1 PSG (1) 2

Napoli (1) 2 Sporting CP (0) 1

Villarreal (1) 2 Juventus (0) 2