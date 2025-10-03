Where do you live?

I come from Varosha and Rostov, Russia, on my mother’s side. I live in Nicosia with my husband and two children, as well as my dog and cat.

What did you have for breakfast?

The breakfast my husband prepared for me: wholewheat bread with honey, filter coffee and eggs.

Describe your perfect day

Every day is a perfect day. From the moment I open my eyes, I understand it to be a gift. Through deep work with myself and through a deep connection with my spirit, I experience every day as exceptional and unique. I consider all the challenges that come as steps to discover my power and to reach many new awarenesses.

Best book ever read?

My favourite book is Homer’s Odyssey. Homer, as many ancient Greek mystics, gave us many spiritual truths. Odyssey is a journey that our existence makes through the material world until it returns once again to its home, from where – by its own choice – it consciously began the adventure. Our home, Ithaca, has the greatest value and at some point we all reach it. But we need to understand what the journey has to offer as well.

Best childhood memory?

My brother’s birth. I was three years old.

What is always in your fridge?

Water, fruit and food for our pets.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I can listen to anything. When I am alone I listen to classical music because it connects me with the music of the spheres. When I am with my husband, we listen to rock and sing along.

What’s your spirit animal?

My shamanic power animal depends on the work I have to do in the energy fields. I usually have two white wolves. Our power animals offer us protection when we enter the astral/psychic fields. That is where all of humanity enters during sleep. But I don’t identify with an animal. They are our helpers.

What are you most proud of?

I’m proud of myself, because the path to self-awareness and inner work demands time and effort and I am dedicated to this as a life quest. I am mostly proud of my two wonderful children because they are people of kindness, service and respect for everyone and everything.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

I remember the cartoons I used to watch with my brother. We waited for 5pm for CyBC to start with the familiar melody. Lovely times.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

All the great spiritual teachers. Jesus, Buddha, Epicurus, Plato, Da Vinci. I have so much to ask them.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

We can time travel now as well. It is not something imaginary or theoretical. For our inner self, our soul, there is the eternal present. When we coordinate with this inner awareness of our self, we can go anywhere we like. But the greatest value is our here, our now.

What is your greatest fear?

I am not afraid of something. The person who is afraid is ignorant. There are two forces in the world of duality: fear and love. I place myself consciously in love.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

To experience everything to the full. To be happy even with the difficulties. All people around you are teachers and will offer strength.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

There isn’t something that would stop me. I can talk to any person because I know that every person is an extension of ourselves. Criticism and rejection do not exist in my field.

If the world is ending in 24 hours, what would you do?

I know there is no end and I would prepare for my exit and the continuation of my journey.

Tania is a schoolteacher, healer and teacher of divine consciousness therapies, organising experiential group courses, which include lectures and inner practices so that individuals can come into deep contact with themselves and free themselves from burdens they may have been carrying for years. You can also follow the workshops online. Follow Tania Shiakalli on Facebook and her workshops ‘Me ton helio stin kardia’ on Facebook and our_inner_sun on Instagram