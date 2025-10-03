The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) on Friday informed the public that all banks will be closed on Tuesday, October 28, in observance of Ochi (No) Day.

Ochi Day commemorates the day in 1940 when Greek prime minister Ioannis Metaxas rejected the ultimatum of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.

It marks Greece’s entry into World War II against the Axis powers and is observed as a national holiday in both Greece and Cyprus.

The announcement serves as a reminder for customers to plan their banking activities ahead of the holiday.