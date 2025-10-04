for Android
Install The App
Partly cloudy
26
o
,
5m/s
Cyprus
Opinion
World
Business & Finance
Sport
Life & Style
CM Videos
SEARCH
PODCASTS
PODCASTS
Cyprus
Crime
Cyprus Talks
Diaspora
Divided Island
CM Videos
Divided Island
Chronology Of Events
The Players
The Peace Processes
Special Reports
Business
Banking and Finance
Cryptocurrencies / FX
Cyprus 4.0
Cyprus Business News
Cyprus by the Numbers
Energy
Property
Shipping
Startups and Innovation
Tourism
Entertainment
Film, TV & Book Reviews
Restaurant & Bar Reviews
Showbiz
What's On
Education
School news
School Guide
Health
Healthcare
Environment
Life & Style
Beauty
Fashion
Food and Drink
Home
Health
Motoring
People
Legal View
Opinion
Our View
Guest Columnist
CM Regular Columnist
Tales from the Coffeeshop
Letters
Obituary
Sport
Athletics
Basketball
Cricket
Football
Formula 1
Golf
Olympics
Rugby
Tennis
US Sport
Other Sport
Tech & Science
Apps
Artificial Intelligence
World
Africa
Americas
Asia
Britain
China
Europe
Middle East
Oceania
Russia
Turkey
Ukraine
Newsfeed
Company News
Sponsored Content
Newsroom and regular contributors
Newsletters
Pharmacies
Airport information
Search
About Us
Sign up to our Newsletter
Our Authors
Contact Us
Mount and Sesko fire Man United to victory over Sunderland
Benjamin Sesko of Manchester United celebrates after scoring the second goal at Old Trafford
Follow Cyprus Mail on Google News
Share:
Reuters News Service
In case you missed it
Thursday 02 October | 18:49
Audit Office warns of poor water management, aging dams
By
Elias Hazou
Sunday 28 September | 12:18
Countdown to EU presidency
By
Charalambos Stylianou
Sunday 28 September | 14:36
Cultural heritage meets environmental action
By
Georgiana Sofroniou
Tuesday 23 September | 17:19
Non-EU buyers purchase over 25% of Cyprus properties
By
Elias Hazou
Under the EU's GDPR regulations you will not be able to read or make comments under articles unless you accept CM cookies because the commenting platform, Disqus, will be automatically disabled. This is because Disqus is a third party platform that uses cookies and/or trackers.
Click here to change your cookie preferences
Click here to change your cookie preferences