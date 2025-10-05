“We hope for the implementation of Trump’s plan” for Gaza, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday, adding that Cyprus is doing everything possible in this direction.

He said this plan “has the support of the international community, it has the support of the EU, it has the support of the Arab world and we hope that it will soon be accepted by all sides and we will proceed with its implementation”.

He added that “we have repeatedly mentioned the need to end this situation in Gaza. In this direction, Cyprus, both as a state in the region and as an EU member state, is doing everything possible in this direction”.

Earlier this week Trump presented a 20-point peace proposal, including ending the war, Israel’s withdrawal, and the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian captives.

Israel has backed it and Hamas has agreed to central points.

Leaders from Hamas, Israel the United States, and Qatar are expected to kick off talks over the implementation of the most advanced effort yet to halt the conflict in Cairo on Monday.