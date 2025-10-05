Engine trouble means the Summertime-Jong, which arrived in Cyprus on Thursday after taking part in the Gaza Sumud Flotilla, currently remains at the Ayia Napa marina.

An official from the directorship of the marina said any help needed by those on board or to mend the boat is being offered.

On Monday, officials from the marina are expected to examine the boat and will arrange for any problems to be fixed.

The official told the Cyprus News Agency that when the boat arrived in Ayia Napa on Friday it had 11 people onboard, four of whom have already disembarked. The remaining people on board are expected to leave when the boat does.

The boat initially docked in Larnaca with 21 people on board, from where it left on Friday as larger vessels were expected to arrive.

Two people on board had chronic health problems and were examined by nurses before being taken to hospital.

The Gaza Sumud flotilla was a group of more than 50 boats which attempted to break the Israel’s naval blockade and provide humanitarian aid directly to the Gaza strip.

Israel intercepted the boats and detained their crews, the Gaza Sumud flotilla reporting on Friday morning that 443 people had been detained, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

A second boat from the flotilla, named the Shireen, docked at Paphos harbour on Friday and left on Sunday morning.