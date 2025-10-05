The Shireen boat, which had been part of the Gaza Sumud Flotilla left Paphos harbour on Sunday morning, the ports authority said.

The boat was the second to arrive on the island after Israel had seized most of the ships involved in the flotilla attempting to break the blockade and provide aid for Gaza, arriving on Friday evening.

The boat arrived at around 5pm on Friday with 10 people on board, mostly Europeann citizens.

It had been due to depart on Saturday but was delayed due to procedures to change its crew.

Problems with the engine were, according to the ports authority, mended by a Canadian engineer on board, while other crew members took the opportunity to leave the boat while it was docked in Cyprus.

It has left for Italy.

The first boat – the Summertime Jong – from the flotilla docked in Larnaca on Thursday night before transferring to Ayia Napa on Saturday.