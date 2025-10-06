An investigation into whether offences were committed by officers during last Thursday’s protest for Gaza at the foreign ministry is to be launched by the independent authority for the investigation of complaints against police, it said on Monday.

Several complaints have been filed in the context of the protest on October 2, the authority said. Therefore, it added, the decision to proceed with an investigation has been made with the consent of the attorney general as provided for as by legislation.

According to the authority, two criminal investigators will be assigned for the further investigation of the allegations.

The police’s heavy-handed response to a demonstration outside the foreign ministry to protest Israel’s interception of boats taking part in the Gaza Sumud flotilla and detention of their crews had drawn broad criticism from both protestors and parties.

Akel described the police’s response to the protest as an “unprovoked attack” and subsequently organised a protest the following day condemning the response of the police.

Volt emphasised that “violent repression of peaceful demonstrations has no place in a democratic and European country”, and the Green party said it “unequivocally condemns the use of force and pepper spray which appears to have been used by the police” at the protest.

The second protest, which took place on October 3, drew an estimated 600 people.

They first gathered in front of the foreign ministry, and later moved on to march through the centre, with tension between protesters and policenoticeable at several points during the march.