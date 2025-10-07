Employers’ organisations Oev and Keve will be meeting on Monday at 3pm to discuss their next steps regarding the cost-of-living allowance (CoLA), after the presidency announced discussions would continue under the ministers of finance and labour to find a way out of the deadlock.

The trade unions are insisting that CoLA should be given to all workers in full, in line with President Nikos Christodoulides’ pre-election promises, while the employers have been clear that this is not going to happen.

Oev and Keve have agreed they will neither be meeting with any state officials nor making any statements, at least till their October 13 moratorium expires.

Meanwhile, trade union Sek marked October 7 – World Day for Decent Work – by pointing out that CoLA was part of what constituted decent working conditions, along with provident funds, socially-fair tax reforms, upgrading the minimum wage, improving the pension system and revising the strategy for workers from third countries.

Sek said the struggle for decent work should be continuous and aim at improving and strengthening the true income of all workers, by linking salaries with the cost of living.

It reiterated that one in three workers was paid less than €1,500 per month and one in five less than €1,200 per month.

Sek said its aim was to increase the number of workers covered by collective agreements, which now stands at 43 per cent.