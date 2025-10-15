BoC secures 11 Global Finance digital banking awards

The Bank of Cyprus on Wednesday announced that it won 11 awards in Global Finance’s 2025 World’s Best Digital Bank Awards, including two regional honours for Western Europe.

The bank was named Best in Social Media Marketing and Services in the Consumer category and Best in Transformation in the Corporate and Institutional category.

In addition to these regional accolades, the Bank of Cyprus received nine national awards, among them Best Consumer Digital Bank and Best Corporate and Institutional Digital Bank in Cyprus.

“These awards recognise the significant efforts the Bank of Cyprus has made to provide its customers with industry-leading digital products and services as well as enhanced features and user experience,” the bank stated.

The recognition follows an earlier success this year when Global Finance named the Bank of Cyprus the Best Bank and Best Investment Bank in Cyprus in its annual Best Bank Awards.

Global Finance, a leading international banking and finance publication, praised the winners for demonstrating innovation, leadership and excellence in digital transformation.

According to Joseph D. Giarraputo, founder and editorial director of Global Finance, “the winners of Global Finance’s 2025 World’s Best Digital Bank Awards exemplify the innovation and leadership shaping the future of banking”.

The awards were presented during a ceremony held in London, where Chief Digital Officer Demetris Nicolaou represented the bank and officially accepted the honours on its behalf.

“I am delighted that the investment that we have made and continue to make in digital transformation, and the benefits this is having for our customers, has been recognised so completely at the national and regional levels by a leading international banking and finance publication,” said Panicos Nicolaou, CEO of the Bank of Cyprus.

“This demonstrates that the Bank of Cyprus is not only leading digital transformation in Cyprus but is also helping to drive digital transformation in Western Europe,” he added.

The bank’s two regional awards showcase the scope of its digital transformation.

The Best in Social Media Marketing and Services award recognises the success of its dedicated social media teams in creating engaging and customer-focused digital communication.

The Best in Transformation award acknowledges the bank’s pioneering role in shaping the digital economy through its Jinius platform, which connects businesses and consumers in an integrated digital ecosystem.

Over the past 18 months, the Bank of Cyprus has rolled out a series of innovative digital initiatives that have reshaped the customer experience.

These include the Digital Housing Loan, featuring a fully online application process with instant decisions, and Fleksy, a buy now, pay later solution offering flexible repayment plans supported by automated decision-making.

The bank also introduced Joey, a mobile banking app designed for 9 to 17-year-olds, which enables teenagers to manage spending and savings under parental supervision and control.

In addition, the B2C marketplace on Jinius has expanded rapidly, now featuring over 270 retailers and approximately 500,000 products across a wide range of categories.

The bank’s investment in digital services continues to deliver strong results, with record engagement in 2025.

The first half of the year saw 230,000 unique customer logins and a 24 per cent increase in digital loans, which rose from €135 million to €167 million.