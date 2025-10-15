Cyprus will strengthen its position on the EU innovation and AI map after the island’s participation in the European AI Factories programme, the research deputy ministry said on Wednesday.

Through a collaboration with the Greek AI Factory ‘Pharos’, Cyprus will increase its role on the European innovation and AI map, confirming its commitment to invest in cutting-edge technologies, data and human talent.

“The collaboration will boost the national ecosystem and provide access to advanced computing resources for research, innovation and industrial applications,” the deputy ministry said.

Focusing on language model optimisation, the training of Large Language Models (LLMs) for the Greek language and the Greek element, as well as in areas of common strategic interest such as health and energy (clean tech) will take place.

In addition to that, small and medium-sized enterprises and startups in Cyprus will gain access to the ‘DAIDALOS’ supercomputing infrastructure, to benefit from AI tools and services, as well as specialised support for the integration of AI technologies into their businesses.

“The Pharos-Cyprus collaboration marks an important milestone for the creation of a strong AI ecosystem on the island, while it constitutes another strategic step in the government’s plan for the integration of AI into the economy,” the deputy ministry concluded.