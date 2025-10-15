Demetra Holdings Plc on Wednesday announced the completion of an own shares buyback, purchasing 4,907 shares at a weighted average price of 1.662 cents.

The transaction details, shared on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), reveal that the 4,907 shares were bought in four separate tranches on the same day.

In the first two transactions, Demetra Holdings PLC purchased 1,583 shares and 1,417 shares respectively, both at a price of 1.66 cents.

The final two transactions saw the company purchase 84 shares and 1,823 shares, both at a price of 1.665 cents.

The total quantity of own shares repurchased was 4,907, equating to a weighted average price of 1.662 cents.

The transaction was executed on October 14, 2025, through The Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO).

The company confirmed the buyback was conducted in accordance with the authorization granted at the Annual General Meeting held on June 24, 2025.

The company is listed on the Cyprus Stock Exchange’s (CSE) regulated market.