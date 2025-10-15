The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), in collaboration with the Hungarian Export Promotion Agency and Europe Direct Attica – PRAXI Network, is hosting a webinar on business opportunities in Africa.

The online event will take place on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 11:00, and will be conducted in English via Zoom.

The webinar is designed to introduce European enterprises to collaboration opportunities across African markets.

It will provide participants with practical guidance on engaging successfully with African partners, covering economic overviews of selected African countries and sectors with strong business potential.

Attendees will also learn practical tips for working with African companies and institutions, including guidance on business agreements, export regulations, and establishing subsidiaries.

The session will highlight funding and tender opportunities in Africa, such as available grants and procurement programmes.

Participation in the webinar is free, as the Enterprise Europe Network (EEN) co-funds the event through the European Union.

Organisers emphasised that the event aims to support European companies in exploring and expanding into new African markets.

Interested participants can register online to secure their place at no cost.

For further information, attendees may contact the organisers by phone at 22889769/66/49 or via email at [email protected].